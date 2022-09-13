Secret Invasion/Captain America: TFA Connecting Via Olivia Colman?

If you're looking forward to Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion, then you're liking what's been coming out of this past weekend's D23 Expo 2022. First, we had series star Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) introducing the official teaser trailer while discussing topics such as Rhodes and Fury's (Jackson) dynamic and more. Then, Emilia Clarke (HBO's Game of Thrones) posted about the "star struckness" she's been feeling since joining the MCU series. Well, this time, it's Olivia Colman's turn… except this update doesn't actually come from the actress. It actually comes from the image description released by Marvel Studios for her character. Specifically, Colman is playing Special Agent Sonya Falsworth. Does that name sound familiar? Think back to 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, where Steve Rogers' commando squad included a British member played by John Joseph Feild named James Montgomery Falsworth. Here's a look at the image along with the attached caption confirming the name of Colman's character:

"Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can't believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can't believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you're gonna like it… I sure do," Clarke wrote in her Instagram post the day after the trailer was revealed to the world. Here's a look at the original post:

Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn, Cheadle, and Clarke are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Killian Scott, Cobie Smulders, and Christopher McDonald. Now here's a look at the official trailer released for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ in 2023:

Secret Invasion: "Secret Invasion" is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in "Captain Marvel." The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

And during a red carpet interview from earlier this summer, Smulders discusses how the series will showcase a more personal side to Nick Fury, revealing layers previously unaddressed :

Also from earlier this summer, Jackson sat down with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to talk a little Secret Invasion beginning at around the 10:05 mark. Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Jackson how things were going with the MCU series and if he had wrapped work on it. "No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson revealed. "But I got to go back and do stuff for 'The Marvels,' and then I got to do stuff for 'Secret Invasion.'"