Section 31: "Star Trek" Universe SDCC Wrap Signals More Info Coming?

Based on the "Star Trek" Universe wrap on display at SDCC, could we still get some kind of info on the Michelle Yeoh-starring Section 31?

Back in April, we learned that Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh would be returning to the role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou for the special original movie event Star Trek: Section 31. Produced by CBS Studios, the story finds Georgiou joining a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets – and facing the sins of her past. Now, three months later, could we be getting some intel on the film being released this week during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)? In an image of a "Star Trek Universe" poster wrap that's up at the Marriott Marquis, Yeoh's Georgiou is featured along with folks representing "Picard," "Lower Decks," "Strange New Worlds," and "Discovery" – a good sign that some additional info could be on the way. That said? The ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes have greatly upended what's been planned for any number of series and special projects, so possibly what was planned may have depended on having a full presentation. And being thanks to the folks over at the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog for posting the image & keeping things updated as SDCC continues coming together.

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my 'Star Trek' family and to the role I've loved for so long," said Yeoh in a statement when the news was first announced. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

EP Alex Kurtzman added, "All the way back in 2017, before the first season of 'Star Trek: Discovery' had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of 'Trek,' and now, six years later, 'Star Trek: Section 31' finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team 'Trek' couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

