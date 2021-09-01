Seinfeld Yada Yada Netflix Yada Yada Streams Starting October 1

Starting October 1, Netflix is ready to introduce you to a new series focusing on four friends and their daily relatable, real-world shenanigans. So get ready to meet Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Kramer (Michael Richards), and George (Jason Alexander) when… what's that? You already know who they are? Because Seinfeld actually aired on NBC in the 1990s? Oh, okay! Let's clarify a little. Starting this October, all 180 episodes of the classic sitcom will be new to the streaming service. Why's that a big deal? Because it marks the first time that every episode of the series will be on a single service and available globally- and streaming in 4K style, too! Netflix took over the rights to Seinfeld in 2019 as Hulu continued its exclusive deal through June 2021. Since that time, the series has been in limbo but this fall sees its return.

"Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing," Seinfeld joked in his official statement. "We really got carried away, I guess. I didn't realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project." Here's a look at the trailer for the next hot "Netflix Original" series, Seinfeld:

