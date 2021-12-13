Servant Season 3 Trailer: Be Careful What You Wish For, Dorothy & Sean

With a little more than a month to go until its return, Apple TV+ is offering viewers the first official trailer and key art poster for the third season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The 10-episode season finds Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint being joined by Sunita Mani (Spirited, Mr. Robot, GLOW) for a season that time-jumps ahead three months from the second season finale. And from the looks of things? Everything seems pretty much back to normal. And it's at the very exact moment you realize that you're watching what could best be described as "calm before the storm" but considering the past two seasons? The following trailer feels more like they're living in the eye of a storm that's about to get a whole lot worse.

With a new season of creepy & disturbing drama heading our way beginning Friday, January 21, 2022, here's a look at the official trailer for Servant:

Three months after we leave the Turner household in season two, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure—ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne's power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho's safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho's return. Be careful what you wish for.

In addition to Shyamalan, Apple TV+'s Servant is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Directors for this season are Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala; writers are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. The streaming series is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer & writer Tony Basgallop.