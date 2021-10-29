Servant Season 3 Trailer: The Past Always Comes Back to Haunt You

So considering how the Tony Basgallop-created and M. Night Shyamalan-executive-produced second season of Apple TV+'s Servant ended, you would think the upcoming third season would be more like a family sitcom. Sean (Toby Kebbell) & Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) have Baby Jericho back, with Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) along for the ride. But there's the matter of the body in the wall and a certain church that's probably not done with Leanne or the family. Now with the 10-episode season set to premiere on January 21st, viewers are being treated to an official trailer that seems to prove what Ruper Grint's Julian is warning about: "there's a price to pay."

With Sunita Mani (Spirited, Mr. Robot, GLOW) joining the season three cast, here's a look at the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Servant (premiering its first episode on Friday, January 21), where the past will come back to haunt all of them:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Servant — Season 3 Official Teaser l Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_h6DQWE2Mk)

Apple TV+'s Servant is executive produced by Shyamalan, along with Basgallop, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Directors for the season include M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala. Writers for this season include Basgallop, Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. Servant is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. Now here's a look back at Shyamalan's tweet from December 2020 where he announced the third season renewal:

I feel so lucky to announce @AppleTV is renewing #Servant for a season 3 before S2 even airs! Apple has been such a good partner & has always supported this show. I've dreamed of telling this story in 40 parts. I know that's not guaranteed by any means so this is wonderful news. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) December 15, 2020 Show Full Tweet