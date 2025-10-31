Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton, one piece, sesame street, stranger things, wednesday

Sesame Street Halloween: Wednesday, One Piece, Bridgerton & More

Sesame Street's Elmo, Oscar, Abby Cadabby, and Bert & Ernie went Wednesday, One Piece, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton for Halloween.

Article Summary Sesame Street reveals Halloween costumes inspired by Wednesday, One Piece, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton

Elmo, Oscar, Abby Cadabby, and Bert & Ernie dress as favorite Netflix show characters for Halloween fun

Season 56 of Sesame Street debuts November 10 on Netflix and PBS KIDS, bringing new adventures

Fresh season format includes interactive moments, animation overlays, and the new "Tales from 123"

With only ten days to go until Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of Sesame Street return for the long-running children's series's 56th season on their new Netflix home, we're getting a look at what the gang has planned for the Halloween season. As you'll see in the clip below, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, and Bert & Ernie are showing some love to their new streaming home by dressing up as characters from Wednesday, One Piece, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton. While we're big fans of Elmo going as Monkey D. Luffy, it's a tough call choosing a winner. But since this is Sesame Street, it's okay for them all to be winners!!

Here's a look at the Halloween costume video gallery that was shared earlier today:

It's Halloween on Sesame Street! New episodes of Sesame Street are coming to Netflix and PBS KIDS beginning November 10! pic.twitter.com/3Yi1o5O3ck — Netflix (@netflix) October 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Sesame Street Season 56: What to Know About Netflix's November Return

Back in August, Netflix confirmed that new episodes of Sesame Street would begin streaming on November 10th. "Your Sesame Street friends are here to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings," read the overview for the new season. "Together, they'll show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it's learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile." As we learned back in May, Season 56 is going to see some interesting changes to the format and structure – here's a rundown of what viewers can expect:

N IS FOR NETFLIX! Sesame Street is joining the Netflix family! Brand new episodes — as well as past seasons — will premiere later this year. pic.twitter.com/SMEqHm29a2 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby's Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action—capturing emotions and interactions.

Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

A new animated segment, "Tales from 123," that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

The return of fan-favorite episodes of "Elmo's World" and "Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."

For those of you who don't have Netflix, the series will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms. The streaming service will make episodes available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. In addition, Netflix will be able to develop video games based on the original and animated spinoff series. Stemming from Sesame Workshop, Netflix's Sesame Street Season 56 is executive-produced by Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings. Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated Halcyon Person (Karma's World, Dee & Friends in Oz) will be the show's new head writer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!