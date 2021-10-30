Seth MacFarlane Calls Out FOX News New Low: Tuck's White "Whine" List

In the first installment of our semi-regular series "Tuck's White 'Whine' List," we took a look at how top FOX "News" propagandist Tucker Carlson has been called out by his "bunkmate" Geraldo Rivera over Carlson's upcoming three-part FOX "News" streaming fantasy fest focusing on the January 6th domestic terrorist attack in Washington D.C. that saw a crapload of Trump supporters vandalize our nation's capital, assault members of the same law enforcement they claim to support and attempt to assault/kill members of Congress. Tuck's making the tinfoil hat argument that the entire thing was a "false flag" to make people who already look crappy look crappier (you can check out the trailer here). This time around, Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, The Orville) is checking in to let it be known how disgusted he is with the special. "A new low even for Fox News," MacFarlane wrote in the caption of a tweet that also shared an article from The Guardian addressing the growing controversy.

MacFarlane has made no mystery of the fact that he's not thrilled with Family Guy still being under the Murdochs' shadow (as you're about to see). Now here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet:

While MacFarlane is making the most of his exclusive $200M deal with NBCUniversal that he signed back in 2020 with a diverse slate of projects in varying stages of development, round after round of Carlson's unchecked steaming pile of conspiracy nonsense (more on that here) forced MacFarlane to take to Twitter in August to make it clear that he was ready to serve Fox divorce papers on behalf of Peter Griffin and the family. "Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC," MacFarlane wrote in a tweet at the beginning of August:

Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021

Last month, MacFarlane again took to Twitter to question why an animated character like Family Guy's Peter Griffin gets held to a different standard than the real-life cartoon character who speaks to millions on a regular weekday basis.

Recently on Fox News, Tucker Carlson has defended counterfeit vaccine cards, compared mask and vaccine mandates to "my body, my choice", and suggested those working to stop Covid should be "punished severely." Oh also, Peter Griffin can't say "goddamn." — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 5, 2021

Earlier this week, Geraldo took to Twitter to call out Tuck's January 6th claims as "bullshit." Back in September, Rivera signed a multi-year deal that keeps him loyal to the FOX "News" citadel for a little while longer. And for playing nice, he even gets to host COPS: All Access for the streamer billed as a "recap and retrospective" on the original series (for those pining away for the days when basic civil rights were merely an option and not a necessity). So depending on how you view Geraldo, you could see this move as a brave one (going against a popular comrade) or a pretty weak one (has the safety of a new contract). For me? It's the latter every day, and 3.7 times on Sunday. Here's a look at Geraldo's tweet:

The guy who keeps getting smaller while his mustache stays the same size expanded on his tweet during a phone call with The New York Times. "Tucker's wonderful, he's provocative, he's original, but — man oh man," explained the greatest man to ever open an empty vault on live television. "There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I'm probably going to get in trouble for this — but I'm wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate." First, I'm sure Geraldo's glad he already signed that blood oath with the Murdochs. Second, what could getting in trouble at FOX "News" mean? Enduring having your brain sucked dry by being forced to watch and listen to The Five or having to spend ten straight minutes telling Greg Gutfeld just how "talented" he is?

Geraldo even made it clear that he knows who was behind January 6th's act of treason. "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff … The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump," he continued. But before you go hoisting Geraldo onto your shoulders and holding a hero's parade, there's more. "I don't want to go there, that's not my job," Geraldo responded if he would go to his bosses about his concerns. Okay, so there goes the "Profile in Courage" anyone was expecting. But in the ex-talk show host's defense- well, we'll leave it to him to explain. "He's [Carlson] my colleague. He's my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family." Just apparently not to anyone who can actually do anything about it. And when he says "family," is he talking Manson or the one from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Inquiring minds need to know…