Sex and the City Fan John Oliver Crushes Reboot Over Kim Cattrall Snub

If there's anyone who always has time to sidebar pop culture tangents, it's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver. His latest target is the Sex and the City reboot for HBO called And Just Like That… which features the return of Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte), but omits Kim Cattrall's (Samantha). Cattrall appeared in all 94 episodes of the HBO series and two feature films.

How Oliver segues into SATC is when he talks about emergency medical services and the difficulties they face particularly in a North Dakota town where news media talked to an ambulance squad leader describing their dire straits saying they're "literally one person away from closing down. If we lose one of our EMTs, one of our care providers, we will have to look at shutting down and closing our doors." "That is terrible," Oliver responded. "No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person. Unless that is, the workplace is the Sex and the City reboot. What are you thinking? It's never gonna work without Kim Cattrall. It's not that any of you are bad — it's that you only work together. I can't appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don't have my naughty Samantha, and I live for Miranda Hobbes, but if she's not serving side-eye while Samantha is using penne pasta to describe her Italian lover's dick, what is the point?"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (https://youtu.be/Ezv8sdTLxKo?t=549)

Based on the book by Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City followed the misadventures of the four women as they enter their 50s that ran from 1998-2004 and six seasons spawning two feature films in 2008 and 2010. A third film was planned but canceled according to Parker. There was a prequel series on the CW also based on Bushnell's work called The Carrie Diaries with AnnaSophia Robb in the title role that lasted two seasons. Cattrall's absence from And Just Like That… and its 10-episode run likely stems from her public falling out with Parker documented on Instagram following Cattrall's brother's death and behind-the-scenes issues.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.