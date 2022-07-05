She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters "Tension" Attracted Tatiana Maslany to Role

With Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law inching ever-so-closer to its August 17th, Maslany is sharing why Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk was the right kind of comic book character for her to play on a relatable basis. "She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives. There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk," Maslany explained during an interview with Empire. But there's also the matter of how Walters' new "superheroing" will add to the all-too-real tensions she's already feeling at her law firm. "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany explains. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

To help prepare for the role, Maslany immersed herself in She-Hulk's comic book backstory and had co-star Mark Ruffalo (no stranger to being green) assist when it comes to the on-screen heroics. "We were so goofy, like two kids who had been handed shovels by our parents and told to go and play in the sandbox," Maslany revealed. But Maslany also found inspiration in the late musician Sophie, adding, "I always come back to Sophie, who's this amazing trans artist who unfortunately died last year. What I love about Sophie's music is this combo of organic and electrical, industrial-type sounds that felt connected to She-Hulk."

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.