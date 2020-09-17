She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Welcomes "Cuz" Tatiana Maslany to Gamma Fam

It didn't take long for Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Perry Mason) to hear from her "family" after news broke that she had been cast to lead Disney+ and Marvel Studios' upcoming She-Hulk series. Now let's be clear for just a second- when we're talking "fam," we're talking more of the on-screen, "green" variety. That's right, none other than Mark Ruffalo (aka The Avengers: Endgame Bruce Banner aka Hulk) took to Twitter to welcome Maslany to the gamma radiation family gathering (as you'll see in the tweet below). For those of you not up on the comics, the live-action series focuses on Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she 'hulks out," Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control.

Here's a look at Ruffalo's welcome (now let's see if her "cuz" would be willing to make a guest appearance…):

Last summer, now-Marvel Studios bigwig Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and reports that British writer Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel, which introduces young hero Kamala Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Then the COVID pandemic hit and series productions around the globe were put on lockdown, and for shows like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk that weren't expected until later in 2021 anyway? That meant that production news was going to be pretty slim- at least until the past few days. Recently, reports surfaced that director Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) was in negotiations to direct the pilot and several other episodes, as well as executive produce. There is still no word on when production on the live-action series would begin. Originally, it was hoped that the series would be able to hit screens by the end of 2021- having Maslany on board goes a long way to getting production underway.