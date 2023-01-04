Doctor Who 60th Anniv: RTD Teasing Return of Carole Ann Ford's Susan?

As Doctor Who fans know all too well, there's a bit of a stumbling block that has to be resolved before new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) take the TARDIS out for a spin with Series 14. and that "stumbling block" comes in the form of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerating into… David Tennant? Yup… that sounds like something only a three-episode 60th-anniversary event could take care of… and thankfully, that's what's planned for this November. Joining Tennant, showrunner Russell T. Davies, and directors Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley & Chanya Button are Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), Yasmin Finney (Rose), Neil Patrick Harris (The Toymaker), Jacqueline King (Sylvia Noble), Karl Collins (Shaun Temple), and Ruth Madeley (Shirley Anne Bingham). In addition, the late Bernard Cribbins will posthumously appear as Wilfred Mott. And might we be able to add the return of Carole Ann Ford's Susan to that list? Based on Davies' recent comment in an official Doctor Who post, one would have to wonder…

In the post below, the Doctor Who Instagram account shared the scene from 1964's "The Dalek Invasion of Earth" when William Hartnell's Doctor locks his granddaughter & original companion out of the TARDIS, explaining to Susan that she needed to part ways with him and try to build a normal life with David (Peter Fraser). But before departing, he promises to return one day. Now, that right there is what we call a perfect set-up for a ten-ton tease because Davies jumped into the comments section to ask a very loaded question: "Whatever happened to her?" General curiosity on Davies' part? Maybe… but we're not buying it. This vibes more like Davies looking to keep the excitement rolling for the 60th anniversary by reminding viewers with the casting of the 82-year-old actress that the specials are about bringing both new and long-time "Who" fans together. Here's a look at the post:

With the special event episodes hitting in November 2023, here's a look at the latest teaser for the Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary:

Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine, Davies confirmed the number of Series 14 episodes, the return of the Christmas specials, and how between-seasons waits aren't going to be as epic as they used to be:

Christmas Specials Are Back: "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!" Davies shared, adding that there will be at least a 2023 & 2024 special. "The 2023 script has been long since signed off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

Series 14 Will Have Fewer Episodes… But Davies Has "Plans": Confirming that Series 14 will have an eight-episode run, Davies added, "OK, that's fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that's a promise!"

After 13-Month Wait, Davies Promises "No Gap Years, Lots of Content": "It takes a while to get the empire in shape, but that's a serious plan: annual 'Doctor Who,' no gap years, lots of content, on and on."

And here's a look back to the ending of "The Power of The Doctor," as Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerates into… Tennant? Which makes him our… Fourteenth Doctor? Yeah, there are definitely a ton of questions that need to be answered. Following that, we're passing along the previously-released teaser for the 60th-Anniversary special event: