She-Hulk Writer Jessica Gao: Kevin Feige Confirms Cap Virginity Status

Since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered, one prevalent topic of discussion is the issue of Captain America Steve Rogers' virginity. The scene in question involves Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) driving along (with Bruce in his human form thanks to an inhibiting device) as Jen summarizes what happened to Cap throughout his life before concluding that he's a virgin… right before an alien spacecraft gets in their way causing Jen to swerve crashing the car (and depriving us of an answer). As she pulls him to safety, they both suffer cuts, and Bruce's blood ends up in Jen's wound, granting her Hulk powers.

She-Hulk writer & showrunner Jessica Gao revealed the origins behind that anecdote. "[Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] was really into that joke, and he actually was the one who volunteered the answer to that question," she told IO9. "I couldn't believe that we got to definitively settle that issue once and for all." As far as why the show went in that direction. "Our philosophy was really just like let's just do things until they tell us we can't because if you start asking for permission too much, then you're giving people a chance to say no. What have we always wanted to see in the MCU? There are some things like Captain America's virginity that really surprised us that it kept going."

Both Ruffalo and Chris Evans, who plays Rogers, checked in over Twitter with the latter replied with all emojis while Ruffalo wrote, "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress." The gag would be referenced again in the She-Hulk premiere end scene when Jen continues her "Cap is a virgin" spiel before Bruce finally responds, "Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour." Thus, the question has been answered! Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Steve Coulter, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Josh Segarra, Mark Linn-Baker, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, and Nicholas Cirillo also star, with the series streaming Thursdays on Disney+.