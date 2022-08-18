She-Hulk: [SPOILER] Responds to End-Credits Scene Love & Appreciation

With the series premiere of Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently lighting up millions of Disney+ screens (check out Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth's review here), if you're reading this, then you've clearly watched the entire episode… including the end-credits scene. Didn't know there was one? Well, leave this post now and go check it out (with every episode of the season containing an end-credits scene) because we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler image buffer because [SPOILER] took to Twitter to offer an emoji-based response for all of the attention he received.

Okay, since you saw the scene, then you know that Jen is with Bruce (Mark Ruffalo), "drunkenly" mourning the fact that Captain America, aka Steve Rogers (Chris Evans in the films, as if you didn't know that already), died a virgin. Having had enough, Bruce tells her that Steve did lose his virginity in 1943 on the USO tour. And that's when Jen reveals she was faking being drunk, basking in the knowledge of now knowing that (as she screams towards the end before getting cut off), "Captain America fuuuuu…". Well, Evans has offered his two cents on his alter-ego being the subject of so much attention. Well, not so much "two cents" as four emojis and a hashtag… here's a look:

And in the newest teaser, we see that when it comes to being a superhero, "Size" really does matter…

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with the first episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.