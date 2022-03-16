Shelter: Amazon Studios Adapting Harlan Coben YA Thriller for Series

Amazon Studios today announced that it set to adapt Harlan Coben's 2011 novel Shelter to series. Based on the first novel in The New York Times best-selling author Mickey Bolitar's trilogy, Jaden Michael (Colin in Black and White) has been tapped for the lead role in the series. Here's a look at what viewers can expect:

"Shelter" tells the story of high school junior Mickey Bolitar as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot. When a creepy old lady who may or may not be a ghost tells Mickey that his father isn't dead, Mickey is sure he's losing his mind on top of everything. Mickey finds a grounding force in Ashley Kent, another new student who's lived through her own tragedy. But then Ashley goes missing, and as Mickey searches for her, he learns that everything she told him was a lie—and that he is in serious danger unless he gets to the bottom of what happened to her and his father. Mickey's search thrusts him into a world of conspiracy, lies, and the darkest aspects of humanity.

"Harlan Coben's Shelter is a rare action-thriller centered on the strength of family bonds that we are confident our Prime Video audience will enjoy," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. "Rich with young adult and coming-of-age themes, the story is so special because of how it resonates across all demographics, which is what Harlan does best. From the original Myron Bolitar series to Mickey's journey of resilience and self-discovery, Harlan is a wiz at creating sharp, distinct characters and we're thrilled to team up with him, MGM Television, and the very talented Jaden Michael, who we know will do an incredible job of bringing Mickey Bolitar to life."

"With Shelter, Harlan takes you on a thrilling journey full of mystery and suspense, while also capturing the anxieties of teenage experiences. We have an extraordinary cast, with the talented Jaden Michael playing Mickey Bolitar. This story is perfectly set to captivate audiences all over the world," said Rola Bauer, President of MGM International TV Productions. Coben will serve as executive producer with MGM's Rola Bauer overseeing the series for the studio. Charlotte Coben is a producer and Erik Barmack is also an executive producer. The pilot, directed and executive produced by Patricia Cardoso (Queen Sugar, Real Women Have Curves), wrapped filming in Coben's home state of New Jersey at the end of 2021. The previously announced cast includes Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, and Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, with Brian Altemus joining the cast as Troy.