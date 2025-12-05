Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country: Here's Our Updated S01E07: "Glory Days" Preview

Here's our preview for CBS's Sheriff Country S01E07: "Glory Days." Plus, previews for S01E08: "Death & Taxes" and S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1."

Welcome back to our weekly preview for CBS's recently renewed, Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, with our spotlight shining on S01E07: "Glory Days." This week, Mickey (Baccarin) uncovers a whole lot of shadiness going on at Edgewater High School. After checking out the overview, images, trailer, and sneak peeks for this week's chapter, stick around for early looks at S01E08: "Death & Taxes" on Dec. 12th and S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1" on Dec. 19th.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 7-9 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 7 "Glory Days" – While investigating a brutal assault at Edgewater High, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a disturbing web of secrets, lies, and abuse of power at the school. Directed by Holly Dale and written by Mark Wilding.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 8 "Death & Taxes" – As cannabis growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade. Meanwhile, Mickey navigates a tense meal with her stepsister, Sharon ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr). Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9 "Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most powerful families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Seth Harrington.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

