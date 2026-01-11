Posted in: ABC, Avengers, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: marvel, Shifting Gears

Shifting Gears' Dennings on Marvel Scanning Her; Avengers: Doomsday

Kat Dennings (Shifting Gears) says she's not in Avengers: Doomsday, but since Marvel "did scan me" previously, she's not quite sure.

The chances of a Marvel Cinematic Universe actor admitting an appearance on a project outside of official channels are next to none, which hasn't stopped those like "Entertainment Tonight from asking MCU veteran Kat Dennings the inevitable question on whether she'll be in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, slated for a December 2026 release. The logic is sound, considering that her character, Darcy Lewis, originated at Phase I's Thor (2011). She would also appear in two of the three sequels, including the second film, "The Dark World" (2013), and the fourth, "Love and Thunder" (2022). On the TV side, Dennings reprised her role with the update that Darcy received her doctorate in the Disney+ series, WandaVision, and was last seen in the animated series voicing her counterpart on Marvel's What If …?. At the set of her ABC series, Shifting Gears, Dennings responded to whether she'll be in the Russos' upcoming film in a cryptic way.

What If …? Star Kat Dennings on Whether We'll See D'Arcy Lewis in Avengers: Doomsday: "[Marvel] Did Scan Me"

"What's 'Doomsday'? Oh, 'Avengers: Doomsday.' I thought you meant our show. Like, is that the finale?" Dennings said. "I am in the [Marvel] universe and, as you know, I can't tell you anything. But I am not in it. I mean, I'm not in it. I am telling you right now, I'm not in it. If I were in it, which I'm not, I couldn't tell you, but I literally am not. I'm sure they already filmed it. I was here [on set]. I'm not in it. But they did scan me, so to be honest, they could put me in anything they want at this point. I'm in the system."

There was no immediate word on Denning's future in the MCU, but naturally, there would be speculation given Thor franchise star Chris Hemsworth's involvement and their reunion in the Taika Waititi film. Shifting Gears, which also stars Tim Allen, Seann William Scott, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis, airs Wednesdays on ABC through February 4th.

