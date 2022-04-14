Shining Vale Season 1 Finale Preview: A Rough Morning for The Phelps

STARZ's Shining Vale has its season one finale premiering on Sunday, April 17th, and based on the most recent episode and the finale's preview? It looks like it's going to be an "interesting" time for the Phelps family.

The episode eight description for Shining Vale details a shocking end of Pat's book with the Phelps family fighting for their souls; individually and as a family. With glimpses inside the morning after the house warming party, plenty of The Shining references are included, ax and all. We get to see the Wicca shop again as Pat attempts to figure out how to separate herself from Rosemary's control. Trying to convince Terry about the situation and what could be happening is proving to be more than difficult in the finale preview.

Writing for the finale of Shining Vale season one includes Jeff Astrof and is directed by Liz Friedlander. In a recent panel discussing the series, Astrof explained wanting to squeeze some comedy out of the horror genre and how the series in a way is as if The Shining was made into a comedy. About the dynamics within the series, Greg Kinnear spoke at the panel saying, "There's a lot of crazy sh*t that happens in this show, but if you can first and foremost buy that this family is real and that they are really going through all the things that are happening here, it makes the ride a hell of a lot better." I'll agree to that in terms of the Phelps family. The connections have grown and we've arrived at the season one finale. We are yet to receive news about a renewal for a second season, but we'll be on the lookout. Keep an eye out for the season one finale of Shining Vale on Sunday, April 17th, on STARZ.