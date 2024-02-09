Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx, fx networks, preview, shogun, trailer

Shōgun: FX Networks Releases Epic Extended Official Trailer

Check out the extended trailer for Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai & Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun from FX Networks.

Article Summary FX Networks unveils an epic extended trailer for 'Shōgun' showcasing more thrilling scenes.

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' adaptation stars Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, and more.

'Shōgun' sets its 10-episode limited series premiere on FX and Hulu on February 27th.

Hiroyuki Sanada not only stars but also contributes his expertise as a producer.

It's not like we don't appreciate all of the extra looks at FX Networks' upcoming original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel – it's just that we're already sold! Once the first look at Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai & Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun hit our screens, we knew that something special was coming. And based on the early social media reviews, it appears that's going to be the case. But just in case you missed the release of the official trailer, FX Networks released an extended trailer with some additional scenes that only add to its epicness – part of its overall presentation earlier today during the TCA Winter Press Event.

Set to hit FX and Hulu (as well as Star+ in Latin America & Disney+ in the remaining territories) on February 27th, here's a look back at the official trailer for the 10-episode limited series:

FX's 10-episode limited series "Shōgun" is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as "Lord Yoshii Toranaga" who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, "John Blackthorne" (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, "Toda Mariko" (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

The cast of FX's 10-episode limited series Shōgun includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.

Produced by FX Productions, the limited series sees Marks serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo (with Hiroyuki Sanada serving as a producer).

