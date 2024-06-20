Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: exclusive, Hiroyuki Sanada, interview, justin marks, Moeka Hoshi, Rachel Kondo, shogun

Shōgun Star Moeka Hoshi on Filming in Canada, Inspirations & Future

Moeka Hoshi (On the Street) spoke with Bleeding Cool about her role as Usami Fuji in FX's Shōgun, filming in Canada, influences, and more.

Moeka Hoshi is always looking for that next big challenge, and such an opportunity presented itself when offered the role of Usami Fuji, the granddaughter of Toda "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka) and later, John Blackthorne's (Cosmo Jarvis) consort in the FX series Shōgun. Adapted from the 1975 novel by James Clavell, the series, created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, follows "the collision of two ambitious men: Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land he's unfamiliar with; and Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a shrewd, powerful daimyo, at odds with his dangerous political rivals." Hoshi, who's established herself on Japanese film and television, is best known for various projects like The 12-Day Tale of the Monster That Died in 8 (2020), On the Street (2019), and the 2020 TV series Talio: Avenger Buddies. She spoke to Bleeding Cool via a translator about the appeal of tackling a period drama, comparing working productions in North America and Japan, getting into her role as Fuji, and the opportunities internationally she's received since Shōgun's success.

Shōgun: A Great Challenge Turned Into a Unique Opportunity

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about Shogun?

I didn't get all the scripts at once with 'Shogun,' but what was interesting about the story, first and foremost, was the scripts, which are amazing. What was also interesting about 'Shogun' was to at least a US audience, a Japanese period film is rare. How will others view it? In that period Japan had a lot of culture that doesn't exist now, but there are also components of culture then that continue to today, too. Those are some of the things I was drawn to with 'Shogun.'

As a joint American and Japanese production, how do you describe the experience? Did it take adjusting for the American production side of things compared to the Japanese ones you're accustomed to?

There are many little things that I could list that are different between the two shooting environments. Japan versus 'Shogun' being shot in Canada. Shooting there was such a great working environment as an actor. The work hours were great regarding the union rules as opposed to having no limit almost to shooting times, which can happen in Japan. Having actual set work hours with parameters was great, and we had a big budget. A lot of times in Japan, because of the low budget, we're also pressed with time. With 'Shogun,' I was given the time to talk to Rachel [Kondo], Justin [Marks], and the directors of the show. Being in such a rushed environment in Japan [compared to] shooting on Shogun was ideal as an actor.

What was your biggest challenge doing a period story?

As an actor, the fact that was a period piece didn't affect my process if I was in the moment and plugged in, that was fine. What was more challenging was the physical and visual aspects. There's a correct way to put on the kimono since we had costumers for that. There are a lot of physicalities that are different from 2024. Some things the production provided teachers or tutors and I took some classes in traditional Japanese arts.

Did you draw any inspiration from the research or past performances to help you play Usami Fuji?

I didn't draw from past characters I've played for this role. With my work, I don't reach back to what I've done in the past, but within my research, I came across little details that would make Fuji a lot fuller, like, "Maybe this is a type of makeup she would have and personal belongings. Perhaps this is the type of comb that she would have." I was able to create a picture with a lot more details about Fuji with my research.

How do you feel about streaming, making it more accessible to the international market, and expanding audiences?

In this age of streaming, I've had a different experience with 'Shogun'. Another layer to streaming is that this was also simultaneously broadcast globally, and there's no lag. On my Instagram, I will get a lot of messages. I've been getting messages from all over the world, from Thailand to the US. There's something undeniable about the power of streaming. Being able to broadcast simultaneously and take a little peek into what people think about the show and know they love the show.

What are your biggest acting influences?

I don't have a particular person who's inspired me or anything. I wasn't a child who grew up watching many movies and TV [shows]. When I reflect on my training as a ballet dancer at one point in my life because ballet and acting are both forms of expression. They also are part of a story and have that collaborative process. You collaborate with your other fellow dancers and things like that. Ballet was a pretty big influence on my career.

What opportunities have presented for you since 'Shōgun's' release?

There haven't been any big results, but I can say that it has opened a few doors for me I'm in LA taking meetings with agents and managers, and that wouldn't have happened without 'Shogun.' Before, I hadn't even thought about working overseas, so 'Shōgun' opened the door for me both in my mind and physically. I'm in a place where I'm thankful for the opportunities that the show has brought me, but I'm also hungry for the next thing.

Shōgun, renewed for season two, also stars Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow, and Fumi Nikaido. Season one is available to stream on Hulu.

