Slow Horses Season 3 Trailer Previews Bigger, More Chaotic Return

Apple TV released the full trailer for the third season of Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman, with the premiere set for November 29th.

The new season brings more chaos and action, adapting Mick Herron's "Real Tigers" novel.

Season 3 involves a kidnapping, some MI5 conspiracy, and lots of high-stakes intrigue.

Seasons 1-2 are currently streaming, with Season 4 already confirmed to be adapting "Spook Street".

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Slow Horses Season 3, which looks set to be the biggest, most chaotic, and most action-packed season of the darkly comic spy series from Mick Herron's novels. We have the trailer below, but we like the image of slovenly spymaster Jackson Lamb, played with relish by Gary Oldman, with an ice cream cone.

Season 3 of Slow Horses adapts the third book in the series Real Tigers, whose synopsis reads thus: "When one of their own is kidnapped and held for ransom, the agents of Slough House must defeat the odds, overturning all expectations of their competence, to breach the top-notch security of MI5's intelligence headquarters, Regent's Park, and steal valuable intel in exchange for their comrade's safety. The kidnapping is only the tip of the iceberg; however—the agents uncover a larger web of intrigue that involves not only a group of private mercenaries but the highest authorities in the Secret Service. After years spent as the lowest on the totem pole, the Slow Horses suddenly find themselves caught in the midst of a conspiracy that threatens not only the future of Slough House but of MI5 itself." Because there's always a conspiracy that threatens not only the future of Slough House but of MI5 itself. That's how Slow Horses rolls.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Season three is directed by Saul Metzstein.

You can catch up on the first two seasons of Slow Horses now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In addition to the upcoming third season, Apple TV+ previously announced a fourth season set to be adapted from the fourth novel, Spook Street. Slow Horses is pretty much the best spy series on the air now.

