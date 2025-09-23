Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 5 Preview Clip: Jackson Lamb, Unpleasant as Ever

In a clip from season five of Slow Horses, which premieres on Apple TV+ this week, Jackson Lamb is being as unpleasant as ever to his people.

IMDB has run a preview clip from the season five opener of Slow Horses, which premieres this week. Of course, it features Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, spymaster and Worst Boss Ever, being unpleasant as usual to one of the spies under his watch, Louisa Guy (Rosalind Alazar). As a consolation, here's a picture of Jackson Lamb with an ice cream cone, which only he can make look unsavory.

The scene is classic Slow Horses: Louisa Guy is one of the more competent field agents at Slough House, unlike her lover Min Harper, who was killed off back in season two. She's still mourning Harper and tries to distract herself by getting stuck in on a mission. Thing is, there are no missions for slow horses. That's the whole point of being exiled to Slough House. Failed agents are exiled to Slough House as a kind of career death without being sacked, and many of them hope, like fallen nepo baby River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) hope for a chance to get back in the game. Louisa Guy has that in common with River, though she's really more into just having something to do rather than clocking in every day and twiddling her thumbs all day. She's also driven by a sense of duty and obligation, which Lamb scoffs at. Guy is one of the more traumatised slow horses – well, they all are, except for Roderick Ho, who's just a dick sent to Slough House because his co-workers couldn't stand him – and she's also convinced that if she doesn't do anything, someone could die.

But is Lamb really just being a dick to her for the hell of it, or does he have another reason? He tells her not to bother doing anything because it's not their shout at Slough House, because from his point of view, to get stuck in is to get in trouble, and for a spy, to get in trouble could mean getting killed. And if there's one thing Lamb really hates, it's one of his Joes getting killed. They may be losers, but they're his losers, and he's buggered if he's going to let any of them die on his watch. Think she's going to

Slow Horses season five begins this week on Apple TV+.

