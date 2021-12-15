Slugfest: Kevin Smith-Narrated Roku Docuseries Examines Marvel vs DC

We're not sure you've heard but there's been a bit of a bitter rivalry between DC and Marvel for superhero dominance. And it's been going on for quite some time, from the printed pages of comics to today's streaming wars. It's that very rivalry that's the subject of the Russo Brothers-exec produced Slugfest, a 10-part Kevin Smith-narrated docuseries set to hit Roku (as part of its Quibi clearance sale buy) on December 24th. Inspired by Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC by Reed Tucker, each episode does a deep-dive into the unique stories that make up the companies' rich, intermingled histories via interviews and dramatic re-enactments. Created in partnership with AGBO, Slugfest is executive produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce served as directors, with Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool, and Jen Casey producing (with Deadline Hollywood first reporting).

Set to premiere on December 24th, here's a look at the official trailer for Roku's docuseries Slugfest:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Slugfest | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCi0Az0sKio)

Explore the decades-long relationship and rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics in Slugfest, a ten-part docu-series from the Russo Brothers and narrated by Kevin Smith.

"Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love," said the Russo Brothers. "We're thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics." Argott added, "We wanted to tell the story of the creative competition that to this day continues to captivate fans across generations." Joyce continued, "It was incredible to work with the Russo Brothers to bring this project to life and we're excited to share this series with audiences on The Roku Channel." Roku's Head of Alternative Originals, Brian Tannenbaum, also added, "After watching Slugfest, even the most die-hard superhero fans will gain a newfound perspective on how one competitive relationship shaped fandom culture into what it is today. Collaborating with the Russo Brothers to tell the backstory behind one of the most epic creative battles in the history of Hollywood was an incredible experience and we can't wait to share this story with audiences on The Roku Channel."