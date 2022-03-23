Smackadillas: WWE Opens WrestleMania Delivery Restaurant in Dallas

WWE is getting back into the restaurant business. But this time, instead of a restaurant in Times Square, WWE has partnered with Nextbite to launch WWE Smackadillas, a delivery-only restaurant available through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub in the Dallas area. The popup delivery restaurant will serve meals to hungry WWE fans in town for WrestleMania weekend on April 2nd and April 3rd, and will cease operations after April 11th.

The press release reveals that WWE Smackadillas will offer "a unique menu of crave-crushing quesadillas." Examples from the menu include "Powerbomb Pizza," described as "Crispy mozzarella sticks, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Italian cherry tomatoes, pepperoni, with a side of marinara for dipping or drizzling," The Onion Rumble, described as "Caramelized onions, crispy onion rings, Swiss cheese, with a side of sour cream & onion for dipping or drizzling," "Spicy Superstar," described as "Spicy Serrano pepper, onion & pickled jalapeño relish, avocado, Chihuahua cheese, Pepper Jack cheese, with a side of poblano queso for dipping or drizzling," "Chicken vs. Ranch," described as "Crispy chicken tenders, ranch, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, with a side of ranch for dipping or drizzling," and "Cheesy Chicken Sandwich," described as "Crispy chicken tenders, poblano queso, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, with a side of sour cream for dipping or drizzling." In addition to those quesadillas, WWE Smackadillas also offers sides including "Macho Mac and Cheese," "Champion Cheese Sticks," and "Figure-Four Fries."

"WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the world and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want," said Geoff "Jeff" Madding, Chief Growth Officer for Nextbite, in the press release announcing the restaurant. "Whether you order WWE Smackadillas from the comfort of your couch or on your way home from WrestleMania, we look forward to amping up the total WWE experience with these delicious quesadillas for all the hungry fans in the Dallas area."

If you're in the Dallas area, head to https://www.wwesmackadillas.com/ to order.

