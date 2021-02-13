Smackdown Ratings Disaster as Viewership Plummets Below 2 Million

WWE Smackdown's ratings plummeted this week even as WWE is just a month and a half away from the biggest wrestling event of the year, WrestleMania. WWE Smackdown tied for third place in the network rankings with three other shows as ranked by performance in the 18-49 demographic and had the lowest viewership of any show not on the CW Network. Smackdown lost every demo except adults 18-34, where it tied, and men 18-49, which it won.

Smackdown's two hours each earned a .5 in the 18-49 demographic, ranking the show behind Shark Tank and 20/20 and tying with MacGuyver, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods. In total viewership, Smackdown's two hours drew 1.905 million viewers and 1.862 million viewers in the overnight ratings published by Showbuzz Daily. That averages out to 1.884 million viewers, the lowest number for a Smackdown airing on Fox for some time.

The Chadster pointed out earlier this week that the impeachment of Donald Trump has played a large role in disappointing wrestling ratings, and that trend continued for Smackdown last night. The Chadster has heard a lot of people talking about wanting unity, but how can you have unity when WWE's ratings are so poor?

Sorry. This one is really hitting The Chadster hard. Under two million? For Smackdown?! Jeepers, that's rough. Was there even any point for The Chadster to get out of bed today when WWE's ratings are so lousy? This would ruin The Chadster's weekend if not for an NXT PPV happening tomorrow. Even still, The Chadster is probably going to back to bed and cry into his pillow for a while, just to let out some of this emotional pain The Chadster has bottled up inside of him.