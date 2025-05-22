Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Small Prophets

Small Prophets: MacKenzie Crook, Michael Palin Set for New BBC Sitcom

MacKenzie Crook writes, directs, and co-stars with Michael Palin in Small Prophets, a new BBC comedy about would-be occultists in Manchester.

The BBC has commissioned Small Prophets, a new comedy created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning Mackenzie Crook (who also wrote directed and starred in Detectorists and Worzel Gummidge) and produced by BAFTA-winning Gill Isles (Car Share, Alma's Not Normal, which you might not have heard of even if you live in the UK…), from Treasure Trove Productions and Blue House Productions. "What's it about?" you might ask. Why, it's about would-be magicians and occultists in the suburbs. Yay!

Small Prophets is filmed and set in and around Manchester. The series incorporates visually stunning animation elements throughout as we tell a story of friendships and hope, the magical and the mundane, and where secrets and lies lurk in a suburban cul-de-sac. The six-part series is a comic tale of eccentric Michael Sleep (Pearce Quigley), who, since his darling Clea disappeared seven years ago, has lived a very ordinary life. He eats Shreddies, works in a DIY store, visits dad Brian (Sir Michael Palin), and hopes for Clea to return. That is just how it is, until one day, dad Brian shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure, and more than a bit of alchemy. With recipe in hand, Michael sets out (albeit with some scepticism) to create Homunculi – magical prophesying spirits that can predict the future – hoping they have the answer to his burning question, 'Will I ever see Clea again?'.

Michael gets help from his young workmate Kacey (Lauren Patel), an unlikely friendship that blossoms partly (but not wholly) through their mutual dislike of store manager Gordon (Mackenzie Crook). Their friendship adds to the frustration and intrigue of his nosy neighbours (Sophie Willan, Jon Pointing), who are obsessed with trying to find out what the hell is going on in the garden shed.

Crook shared, "Like all my best ideas, this one has been percolating for nearly a decade and is finally ready to see the light of day. It's wonderful to be working again with my friends Gill Isles and Pearce Quigley and to realise a long-term ambition of collaborating with animators Ainslie Henderson and Will Anderson." Isles added, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with Mackenzie again on such a funny, beautiful, and unique show."

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, announced, had this to say about the series order: "BBC viewers are in for a treat with BAFTA winner Mackenzie Crook's Small Prophets. This magical comedy series brims with wit and wonder – from Mackenzie himself and Sir Michael Palin to Sophie Willan, Pearce Quigley, Lauren Patel and Jon Pointing – and is backed by a top-tier creative team and stunning animation. It's British comedy at its finest."

Small Prophets will debut on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

