SNL 50: Check Out Chappell Roan Performing "The Giver" Live (VIDEO)

Saturday Night Live 50: Now that "The Giver" has been released, we're getting a look at Chappell Roan performing the song live on SNL.

It was back in November 2024 when Chappell Roan was the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live (with host John Mulaney) when her new song "The Giver" was first unveiled publically after Roan posted images of five Polaroids with one word on each image, reading "She Gets The Job Done," teasing that something was on the way. Following an amazing, season-bar-setting performance of "Pink Pony Club," Roan rolled out the new track – which takes Roan's vocals in some truly creative directions. Oh, and the song f***ing rocks, by the way.

Well, SNL – as it usually does – posted the performance on YouTube. And since we were up covering SNL and had a feeling new music would be coming, we ran an article with the video. That is, until the video of the performance was taken down – but not before some fans were able to help themselves to some audio from it. But times have changed – which is a nice way of saying that "The Giver" officially dropped last night with audio and a lyric video released. Leading up to the release, we were keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts so that Roan's SNL performance wouldn't be too far behind in getting released – and thankfully, we were right.

Here's a look at the audio track and official lyric video for "The Giver" that was released on Thursday:

"I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny," Roan shared in a clip from her Apple Music interview set to drop this Friday. "It's campy and fun." But even with it being fun, the track also reflects back on Roan's upbringing. "I'm from southwest Missouri. I grew up on Christian and country and then found 'Alejandro' by Lady Gaga, and I was like, 'I think I like this, too.' So, I have kept country in my heart," Roan shared. "And it's so incredibly nostalgic to drive in West Hollywood and [play] Jason Aldean or Alan Jackson's 'Chattahoochee.'"Here's a look at the full clip that was released:

In addition, here's a clip of what Roan had to share about the single during her visit with Amazon Music's Country Heat Weekly:

