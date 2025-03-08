Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Cold Open: Mike Myers Adds Some "Dr. Evil" to His Elon Musk

SNL 50 Cold Open: Elon Musk (Mike Myers), Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez), and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) - and a little "Dr. Evil."

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight with Lady Gaga doing double duty as both host and musical guest – and it didn't waste time kicking things off by twisting the knife on a juicy political story from this past week. The cold open addressed a report from The New York Times that "DOGE-bag" Elon Musk (Mike Myers) and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) got into it during a cabinet meeting fronted by POTUS Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson). After defending himself, Rubio tries to impress Trump by saying he's close to getting the U.S. back the Panama Canal, and that's when the Curb Your Enthusiasm music hits when Trump decides he wants Thailand instead. Trump decides it would be a good idea to get Musk and Rubio in the room together – with Myers doing a nice job of hitting his Musk impression with some bad software sounds (and even dropping in a "Dr. Evil" impression during Musk's internal monologue).

Here's a look at a clip of Myers, Hernandez, and Johnson in action during the cold open from tonight's SNL – enjoy!

Trump tries to broker a truce between Musk and Rubio pic.twitter.com/k7DnHjXIei — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!