Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Promos: Johansson Thinks Big; Bad Bunny's Awesome Summer

SNL Season 50 Finale Promos: Scarlett Johansson thinks big, Bad Bunny thinks "awesome summer," and Kenan Thompson has a big announcement.

Article Summary SNL Season 50 finale features Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as the musical guest.

Scarlett Johansson brings ambitious plans to close out the SNL season in a humorous new promo.

Bad Bunny teases an "awesome summer" and Kenan Thompson hints at a big announcement.

Look back on how this past week has gone ahead of Saturday's big show.

Okay, now it's starting to get real. With it being Thursday, it's time for NBC's Saturday Night Live on-stage promos for this weekend's new show. Unfortunately, this weekend is the Season 50 finale… which means that this is the final set of promos before the fall. Ugh. Setting that aside, we have host Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth) and musical guest Bad Bunny, joined by SNL great Kenan Thompson. In the first promo, Johansson plans on ending the season in a big (and very unrealistic) way. Following that, Bad Bunny plans on having an "awesome summer" (whatever that might mean). Finally, Thompson makes a really big announcement, 22 years in the making (no, not that).

And here's a look back at the SNL cast and Johansson during Wednesday night's read-thru:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!