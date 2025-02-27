Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Shane Gillis Offers Bad Advice, Clarifies Shrek Confusion

NBC's Saturday Night Live host Shane Gillis and musical guest Tate McRae were joined by featured player Jane Wickline for this week's promos.

We've checked out the midweek sketch, and everyone at Wednesday night's table read-thru. Now, it's time for NBC's Saturday Night Live to roll out the on-stage promos – with host Shane Gillis (Netflix's Tires) and musical guest Tate McRae joined by featured player Jane Wickline. In the opening promo, Gillis has some personal advice to share on how Wickline can make the move from featured player to host – advice that Wickine should probably avoid. Following that, Gillis wonders what happened to the jokes in the promo – probably not a good move. Finally, Wickline refers back to the previous promo regarding their names rhyming, which leads to Gillis giving McRae a name change.

During the midweek sketch, Gillis made his way through Studio 8H and saw firsthand from Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Ashley Padilla, Mikey Day, and Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) how everyone is still dealing with SNL50 hangover.

SNL Went "360" for 50th Anniversary

Now, here's something very cool – a very "well-rounded" way of looking back at SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The following clips from the big anniversary event give you a chance to check out three key segments from a 360-degree perspective. That means when you check out Steve Martin, Martin Short, and John Mulaney during the opening monologue, you can "move" the video around to get a look at what was going on all around the studio. In addition, we have a look at the "Debbie Downer: Bar" with Rachel Dratch, Jimmy Fallon, Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, and Robert De Niro, and "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost and Michael Che:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

