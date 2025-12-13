Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Cold Open: Drugged-Up Trump Orders Strike on Santa Claus & More

In tonight's SNL Cold Open, a drugged-up Trump (James Austin Johnson) took questions on Air Force One and found time to take out Santa Claus.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning tonight with host Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen (and wrapping up 2025 next week with host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher), SNL has another opportunity to twist the knife on this week's headlines in a big way with its Cold Open. What was on tap this week? The Cold Open begins with a Christmas tale… that takes us to Trump (James Austin Johnson) being introduced by Karoline Leavitt (Ashley Padilla). A drugged-up Trump (Aderal and Ambian) goes into obsession mode about Leavitt's lips after some Jeffrey Epstein references – ordering close-ups twice during the press conference. CNN's Kaitlin Collins (Chloe Fineman) gets insulted before asking about affordability, which Trump doesn't believe in. When addressing the controversial Venezuelan military strikes, Trump ended up taking out Santa Claus. Seriously. As for the Warner Bros. Discovery fight between Netflix and Paramount Skydance, Trump isn't impressed with Warner Bros. tours – or those released Epstein images that he claimed were faked. Before a winner was declared in the Aderal/Ambian "race," Leavitt excused Trump before the cast hit us with that iconic opening.

Here's a look at tonight's Saturday Night Live Cold Open:

Trump takes some press questions aboard Air Force One pic.twitter.com/LsCbDqTfD2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Saturday Night Live: What to Know About SNL season 51

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

