SNL 51 November Sees Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, Glen Powell & More

Article Summary SNL Season 51’s November lineup features Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, Glen Powell, Olivia Dean, and more.

Sabrina Carpenter hosts and performs as musical guest this weekend, before the upcoming break.

Lorne Michaels discusses embracing cast changes and keeping SNL fresh with a younger audience on TikTok.

New cast members and writers join SNL Season 51, bringing fresh energy to the legendary sketch show.

We were wondering what was in store for NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 after Sabrina Carpenter serves as host and musical guest this weekend, and now we know. Earlier today, SNL released its November lineup, meaning there's a break next weekend. Here's a look (HOST/MUSICAL GUEST):

November 1st: Miles Teller / Brandi Carlile

November 8th: Nikki Glaser / Sombr

November 15th: Glen Powell / Olivia Dean

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

