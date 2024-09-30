SNL/Chappell Roan, The Penguin, IASIP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO's The Penguin, NBC's Saturday Night Live, CBS News: Walz/Vance, TBS's AEW Collision, James Gunn/DC Studios, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Heartstopper, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 30, 2024:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02E01: "Book of Carol" Opens Strong

Always Sunny: McElhenney Attempts Redemption; Olson Begs to Differ

The Penguin Episode 2 Preview; Check Out Gotham City Through Oz's Eyes

The Walking Dead: Daryl Feels Homesick in "The Book of Carol" Clip

SNL 50 "Cut for Time" Sketches Take on House of the Dragon & More

CBS News Leaving Walz/Vance Debate Fact-Checking Up to Candidates

AEW Collision: Grand Slam 2024 Cheeses Off The Chadster Again

James Gunn Addresses Last Week's Rumor Mill (Including Mr. Freeze)

SNL: Bowen Yang Denies Moo Deng Sketch "Mocks" Chappell Roan

Always Sunny: Even Rob McElhenney Can Forget The Number of Seasons

Grotesquerie Episode 3 Trailer; Niecy Nash-Betts Teases What's to Come

SNL Review: Bowen Yang, Gaffigan/Walz Shine in Strong Season 50 Start

Heartstopper Catches Viewers Up on Charlie & Nick's Story (VIDEO)

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11 "A Thick and Distant Wall" Review

The Walking Dead: How About New "Daryl Dixon/Book of Carol" Images?

