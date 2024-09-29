Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us/Pearl Jam, The Rookie, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, TWD: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, The Last of Us/Pearl Jam, The Rookie, Wytches, Doctor Who & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, HBO's The Last of Us/Pearl Jam, YouTube/SESAC, ABC's The Rookie, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, TNT's AEW Rampage, Prime Video's Wytches, The Penguin/30 Rock, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, The Last of Us/Pearl Jam, The Rookie, My Hero Academia, Wytches, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 29, 2024:

SNL 50 Sees Gaffigan as Walz, Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Yang as Vance

The Last of Us S02: Pearl Jam Dedicates "Future Days" to Joel & Ellie

YouTube, SESAC Dispute: Green Day, Alice in Chains & Others Blocked

The Rookie: Winter, Augustine Share Season 7 Night Filming BTS Looks

Batman Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame & Guinness World Records

My Hero Academia S07E18 "It's a Small World" Review: Heart-Crushing

SNL 50 Video Promo: BFFs Jean Smart, Jelly Roll: "Birds of a Feather"

Halloween Baking Championship Season 10 E02: Scary Warner Bros Synergy

The Walking Dead: Did Daryl and Carol Do "It"? Reedus, McBride Respond

AEW Rampage Review: The Chadster Shares His Unbiased Critique

Wytches Voice Casting Underway: Scott Snyder Shares Series Update

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Teaser Has More Carol Goodness

The Penguin Star Cristin Milioti on Her Breakout "30 Rock" Role

Doctor Who: Why The Doctor Not Always Saving The Day Is a Good Thing

