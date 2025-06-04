Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Check Out Season 50's Top 10 Most-Watched Live Sketches (VIDEOS)

NBC Saturday Night Live rolled out a look at the Top 10 Most-Watched Live Sketches from SNL Season 50. Here's a look at what made the list.

As we wander the in-between times (that time between seasons of NBC's Saturday Night Live), SNL has been kind enough to make the wait a wee bit easier with a series of compilation videos. For this go-around, we're getting a look at the "Top 5 Most-Watched Live Sketches" (waiting for you above). But on social media, we were treated to a rundown of the Top 10 most-watched live sketches – here's a look:

10. "Shrek: The Musical"

9. "Washington's Dream 2"

8. "New Barista Training"

7. "Port Authority Duane Reade"

6. "Bungee"

And the top five included in the compilation video above:

5. "Mid-Day News 2"

4. "Maybelline"

3. "Castrati"

2. "Domingo: Babymoon"

1. "Domingo: Bridesmaid Speech"

In addition to a look at the best and the bloopers of Season 50, we were also treated to two "Cut For Time" sketches from the season finale. In "Graduation Day," dental students (Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman & Michael Longfellow) take a special "oath" during their special day. In "Weekend Update: Twins Bridgette and Paula Powers on Why Americans Should Move to Australia" (whew!), Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman portray twins and social media sensations Bridgette and Paula Powers, who tried to pitch Americans on moving to Australia. You can check out the Season 50 bloopers and SNL's two "Cut For Time" sketches waiting for you below:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

