SNL Cold Open Sees Trump Pardon JK Rowling, Sign "The Belichick Law"

SNL Cold Open: Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) assesses his first 100 days and signs new executive orders with Stephen Miller (Mikey Day).

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight for the first of three new shows in a row, which will put the finishing touches on Season 50. Tonight, we have host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone taking to the stages of Studio 8H. After tonight, we have host Walton Goggins (HBO's The White Lotus, Prime Video's Fallout) and musical guest Arcade Fire on May 10th, with host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny wrapping the season up on May 17th. But with SNL on a break over the past few weeks and a whole lot going on in the news during that time, there were a lot of folks wondering what the focus of the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series' cold open would be.

After an intro sharing how Trump did all of the things FDR did (in reverse), we head to The White House for "Your Next Pope" Trump's (James Austin Johnson), who jokes about deporting Elmo to El Salvador before introducing Stephen Miller (Mikey Day, who enters to vampire music). From there, we get a rundown of new executive orders – like "The Belichick Law" that makes it socially okay for 70-year-old-plus men to date twentysomething-year-old women, a pardon for JK Rowling (with shots at the author and the world she created that fans escape into and reimagine themselves: "a wonderful place for overweight millennials to stake their whole identity" and "'I'm a Hufflepuff.' No, bitch. You work at Staples."). We even got an appearance from Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez), in what was a fast, sharp cold open that hit some key points.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

