SNL: Darrell Hammond on Amy Poehler Always Making Him Break

Darrell Hammond discusses Amy Poehler consistently making him break on SNL during their "Live with Regis & Kelly" sketches.

Darrell Hammond was one of the most versatile cast members of Saturday Night Live for 14 seasons from seasons 21-34, cameos from 35-37, and his return as announcer for seasons 45-46. During his initial run from 1997-2009, Amy Poehler had her run on the NBC late-night series from 2001-2008, both left during season 34 as featured cast members. Ever the consummate professional, Hammond generally maintained his composure, except certain times when he shared the screen with Poehler as he revealed appearing on the Amy & T. J. podcast.

"Amy Poehler could make me laugh if I was sitting next to her," Hammond told hosts Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes. "When we did 'Regis and Kelly,' and she's sitting right there next to me, she's gonna do something on there that she didn't do in dress, and it's gonna be brilliant. It's gonna take me by surprise, and I would laugh." Hammond played the late TV host Regis Philbin, and Poehler played Kelly Ripa during their time on Live with Regis and Kelly through 2011, when Philbin announced his departure from Live. Hammond and Poehler would be paired to parody the morning series six more times.

Live started as The Morning Show, not to be confused with the AppleTV+ series of the same name, in 1983 when Philbin co-hosted with Cyndy Garvey until 1988 when Kathy Lee Gifford took over, and the series rebranded to Live with Regis and Kathy Lee. After Gifford's departure in 2000, Philbin hosted solo until Ripa joined the following year. Following Philbin's departure, Ripa has since co-hosted with former NFL-great turned TV personality Michael Strahan (now with Good Morning America), Ryan Seacrest (now the current host of Wheel of Fortune), and now, her husband, actor Mark Consuelos. Hammond played Ed McMahon in the 2024 film Unfrosted. For more, including if Hammond got any heat from SNL creator Lorne Michaels and why Kate McKinnon and Maya Rudolph belong on his "Mt. Rushmore" of the series talent, you can check out the episode.

