SNL: Eddie Murphy Wins Emmy Honor for 2019 Hosting Comeback

Things came full circle for Eddie Murphy. Following his first appearance hosting Saturday Night Live in over 30 years, the actor and comedian won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in the Creative Arts Emmys. The ceremony was broadcast virtually with winners presenting their pre-recorded speeches airing on FXX. Murphy won for his performance on the December Christmas 2019 episode of the long-running NBC variety series then promoting his Netflix film Dolemite is My Name.

Eddie Murphy's Favorite Characters Return to SNL

In Murphy's third stint as host, it's clear fans not forgotten his most popular SNL characters since his previous appearance 35 years ago. He was previously nominated as a cast member. The actor brought back Buckwheat (his parody of the beloved The Little Rascals character) on The Masked Singer. In "Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood," Murphy's Mr. Robinson teaches the audience about "gentrification" and how his neighborhood's changed since. Murphy brought back Gumby, which saw in back in costume, but not in greenface. Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che had trouble keeping straight faces throughout. The final character Murphy brought back was Velvet Jones, who was a contestant on "Black Jeopardy", who admittedly not aged well with the awkwardness fuelling much of the humor of the sketch.

In the pre-recorded message posted on the Television Academy's Instagram, Murphy said, "Thank you to everybody at the Emmys. Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy. I don't have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live. This is my first Emmy, so thank you so much. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for putting this whole thing together and making this happen. And I want to thank, the cast, the writers, and the crew at SNL. This was a very, very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I'm still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy."