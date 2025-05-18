Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Here's a Look at the Complete Season 50 Finale "Goodnights"

In case it cut off for you like it did a whole lot of other people, here's a look at the "goodnights" from tonight's SNL Season 50 finale.

And with that, the 50th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live has come to a close, with SNL host Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth), musical guest Bad Bunny, the cast, Mike Myers, and more taking to the main stage for the official "goodnights." Shortly after Johansson began to speak, husband, writer, and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost presented her with a dozen roses and a kiss in what was a truly sweet moment. And then… we're guessing your local affiliate kicked in with their programming, cutting off the "goodnights" (we're keeping our fingers crossed that the streaming folks got to see it).

In case you missed it, here's a look at the full run of the final credits:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

