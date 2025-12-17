Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Host Ariana Grande, Cast/Writers Check In From Wednesday Read-Thru

Here's a look at NBC's Saturday Night Live host Ariana Grande and the SNL cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru.

While not nearly as depressing as saying goodbye to the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series for the summer, the holiday break still kinda sucks. But NBC's Saturday Night Live is heading into the holiday season and the end of the year in a huge way with host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher. Earlier today, we were treated to a midweek sketch that saw Grande getting an invite from SNL star Ashley Padilla to throw snowballs at Ben Marshall (sorry, Ben) and check out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. From there, Grande embarked on a mission to bundle herself up to the point where there were probably three inches of clothing between her skin and the outside air. But before you check that clip out (waiting for you above), see what Grande and the SNL cast and writers have been up to tonight…

Now, here's the last official SNL read-thru for 2025, with a look at Grande at the table and some images of the cast and writers from the big night:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

