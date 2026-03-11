Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Midweek: Marcello Hernandez Makes It Awkward for Harry Styles

In this week's SNL Midweek sketch, Marcello Hernandez pitches Harry Styles and Kenan Thompson on being Styles' understudy this weekend.

We've got the amazing Harry Styles pulling double duty this weekend, serving as NBC's Saturday Night Live host and musical guest. To say that he's excited and ready to go would be an understatement, based on the moves he brings to Studio 8H in the midweek sketch above… wait a minute! That's not Styles! That's Marcello Hernandez! A revelation that's revealed to us at the same time Styles and Kenan Thompson come across Hernandez's impromptu performance…

And here's a look at SNL having a little Styles-related fun on social media on Tuesday, to informally help kick off his week:

