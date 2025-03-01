Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Mike Myers' Elon Musk Interrupts Day's Zelenskyy, Johnson's Trump

Tonight's SNL Cold Open saw Mike Myers debuting as Elon Musk, interrupting Trump (James Austin Johnson) and Zelenskyy (Mikey Day).

Tonight's SNL (with host Shane Gillis and musical guest Tate McRae) cold open saw a re-enactment of the meeting this week in The White House's Oval Office between POTUS Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Mikey Day), Vice-President JD Vance (Bowen Yang), and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) – with the meeting turned free-for-all portrayed exactly like the attempted set-up that it vibed like it was. The big focus? That Zelenskyy wasn't just not thanking them enough for supporting Ukraine, but he wasn't spending nearly enough time complimenting them on how handsome and sexy they are.

A personal highlight? The way Yang handled Vance's various over-the-top freak-outs about Zelenskyy not being appreciative enough and making them look bad in front of the press. But it's when Trump brings up Zelenskyy not wearing a suit and tie to The White House and questioning who would do that that we get Mike Myers' take on Elon Musk – with a chainsaw and everything. Unlike Dana Carvey's take, Myers portrayed Musk as a crazed, detached freak that Trump was more than happy to have. From there, the sketch took on Musk's DOGE team, how they're starting a group known as DOUCHE, and more – yes, even dropping a reference to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Zelenskyy's White House meeting with Trump and Vance pic.twitter.com/l7T2GCvVJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

