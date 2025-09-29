Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Season 51 Premiere Teaser Welcomes Bad Bunny, Doja Cat

With NBC's Saturday Night Live kicking off Season 51 this weekend, SNL dropped a teaser welcoming host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat.

It's one thing to get a teaser announcing that we're officially in the Season 51 zone, but it's quite another when NBC's Saturday Night Live drops the first teaser for its return show. That's exactly what we got on Monday morning, with SNL getting out the word that host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H this weekend. The teaser comes less than 24 hours after it was announced that Bad Bunny would be the headliner for the NFL's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show on February 8, 2026. After this weekend, Oct. 11th sees SNL icon Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model, with Oct. 18th bringing Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty as both the host and the musical guest.

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

