Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Season 51 Set to Return April 4th with Jack Black, Jack White

NBC's Saturday Night Live will be off for a few weeks, but returns on April 4th, with SNL host Jack Black and musical guest Jack White.

Article Summary SNL returns April 4th on NBC, hosted by Jack Black with musical guest Jack White.

This marks Jack Black's fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live, joining the Five-Timers Club.

The Emmy-winning sketch show continues to lead late-night with sharp satire and viral musical acts.

SNL Season 51 features a mix of veteran cast, new featured players, and fresh writing talent.

NBC's Saturday Night Live confirmed that SNL will be on a break for the next few weeks, but the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series will return on April 4th with host Jack Black and musical guest Jack White. This will be Black's fifth time hosting, with the comedian/actor having previously hosted in December 2002, December 2003, December 2005, and April 5, 2025.

NBC's Saturday Night Live is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!