SNL Targets ICE, "Lanterns" Prestige TV & Primal: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AEW/WWE, Lanterns, Memory of a Killer, Primal, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Industry, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 26th, 2026:

SNL "Weekend Update" to ICE Agents: Ask Yourselves, "Are We D***s"?

The Worst AEW Collision Ever Just Cheesed Off The Chadster

Saturday Night's Main Event Review: The Sami Zayn Show

Lanterns Aiming for "Sunday Night 9 O'clock HBO Show" Quality: King

Memory of a Killer Debuts TONIGHT: Here's Our Series Premiere Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: Our S03E03 "Feast of Flesh" Preview

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our S01E02 "Hard Salt Beef" Preview

Industry Season 4: Here's Your S04E03: "Habseligkeiten" Preview

Doctor Who, Tenacious D & Super Bowl LX/Trump: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL 51 Review: Teyana Taylor Brings Energy to Otherwise Mixed Effort

