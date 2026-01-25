Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Tenacious D & Super Bowl LX/Trump: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tenacious D, Buffy, Super Bowl LX/Trump, WWE/AEW, The Rookie, Starfleet Academy, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 25th, 2026:

SNL Cold Open: The 1st Annual Trumps: Elon Musk, Aunt Gladys & More

It's "Date Knight" for Batman & Catwoman: DC High Volume Audio Adapt

Tenacious D "Will Be Back": Kyle Gass "Hashed It Out" with Jack Black

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Answers Angel/Spike/Riley "FMK" Question

The Studio Season 2 "Definitely Pushing the Needle": Chase Sui Wonders

Super Bowl LX Welcomes Bad Bunny, Green Day; Loses Donald Trump

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: The Greatest Show Ever?

AEW Collision Preview: Tony Khan's Assault on Wrestling Dignity

WWE SmackDown Review: New Champs Crowned in Canada

SNL 51: 5 Pregame Thoughts – Teyana Taylor, Geese, Snow & More

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know

UFC? WWE? Svengoolie Unleashes "King Kong vs Godzilla" TONIGHT!

The Rookie Cast on The Big Move: "Mondays Are the New Tuesdays"

Starfleet Academy Star Becky Lynch Counts Sir Patrick Stewart as a Fan

Tracker, Doctor Who, The Muppet Show & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Copenhagen Test: O'Brien on Cobb's Arc, Season 2, Simu Liu & More

Yes, Doctor Who Fans: The BBC/YouTube Deal Is a Very Good Thing

