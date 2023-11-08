Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: boygenius, nbc, saturday night live, snl, Timothee Chalamet

SNL: Timothée Chalamet Takes In Sights, Sounds & Smells of Studio 8H

In this week's Saturday Night Live midweek sketch, SNL host Timothée Chalamet might be soaking in a little too much of Studio 8H.

Set to host this week, Chalamet stars in a fun SNL midweek sketch.

SNL cast members Mikey Day and Sarah Sherman join Chalamet in the clip.

Season 49 continues with Jason Momoa and Tate McRae on November 18th.

If it's Wednesday and there's a new edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 this weekend, then we know that means two things. First, we're going to get a chance to check out host Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and the SNL cast at the read-thru later on today. But before we get to that, we have the new-ish tradition of the midweek sketch. In the following clip, Chalamet takes in the sights and sounds of Studio 8H ahead of his return this weekend. Unfortunately, it's the smells that he's taking in that have SNL cast members Mikey Day and Sarah Sherman concerned…

Here's a look at Chalamet, Day, and Sherman in the SNL midweek sketch, followed by the video red carpet for Chalamet and musical guest boygenius that was rolled out to kick off the week – and don't forget that host Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" franchise) and musical guest Tate McRae are on tap for November 18th:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

