SNL UK "Has to Be a Very British Thing": Sky Exec Offers Update

Sky's Phil Edgar-Jones offered an update on how things were looking with SNL UK (w/t) and announced James Longman as the showrunner.

Back in April 2025, Sky announced that it was moving forward with an edition of NBC and series creator/EP Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live for the UK and Ireland. That means that in 2026, an SNL UK cast made up of (hopefully) some of the best and brightest comedians that the UK will get a chance to yell, "Live from London, it's Saturday Night!" Though not the first international take on the long-running late-night sketch live sketch comedy and music series, Sky's SNL UK (not an official title) has been getting a lot of attention since then. During the Edinburgh TV Festival, Phil Edgar-Jones, Sky's executive director of unscripted originals, offered some additional insights into how they approach their version of SNL.

Looking to bring "chaos" and "noise" to small screens, Edgar-Jones noted that the experience has been "exciting" and "a little bit scary as well." James Longman (EP, The Late Late Show With James Corden) will serve as showrunner, with talent scouts currently checking out comedians at the Fringe in Edinburgh. Hoping to "capture the intimacy" of the U.S. version, Edgar-Jones shared that SNL UK will film in a BBC Studioworks facility. Though having spent time embedded with the team behind the original SNL, Edgar-Jones added that the UK version "has to be a very British thing" to get the audience to buy into it.

"For over 50 years, 'Saturday Night Live' has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels. The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!" shared Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer, Sky.

SNL UK is commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios & Chief Content Officer for Sky. NBC's Saturday Night Live is a production of Broadway Video in association with Universal Television, with SNL EP Lorne Michaels as the creator and executive producer.

