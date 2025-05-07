Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Walton Goggins Has Some "White Lotus" Theories on Season Finale

In the midweek promo, SNL host Walton Goggins is positive that SNL's Season 50 finale will have some kind of "The White Lotus" twists to it.

For NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50, it's one down and two to go. After Quinta Brunson and musical guest Benson Boone helped the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music return from its break on a strong note, this weekend brings Walton Goggins (HBO's The White Lotus, Prime Video's Fallout) and musical guest Arcade Fire (with host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny wrapping the season up on May 17th). That means that it's time for the SNL midweek sketch (which you can check out above), with Marcello Hernandez catching up with Goggins to see how he's feeling about hosting. Maybe its a bit of PTSD from filming The White Lotus, but Goggins seems to have some "theories" on how the season will end. Michael Che and Colin Jost? Murder/suicide? Emil Wakim? "Dead man walking." When Hernandez tries to explain that SNL isn't that type of show, Goggins has a new theory: Hernandez is going to get knocked off by Heidi Gardner. Or maybe Chloe Fineman? How about Bowen Yang? Ahhh… but there's a twist!

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

