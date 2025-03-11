Posted in: NBC, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: snl, wwe

SNL/WWE: Meryl Streep More "Attitude Era" Than CM Punk, Seth Rollins

After last night's WWE Raw, is SNL, Peacock, and Meryl Streep more "Attitude Era" than the WWE, Netflix, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk?

Okay, let's get this out of the way. Monday night's steel cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk on Netflix's WWE Raw had some pretty excellent work from both of them – and that was well before Roman Reigns made his game-changing return to end the match by getting his pound of flesh (and then some) from both Rollins and Punk. But a weird thing happened in the midst of all of the action that reminded us that just because the show's on Netflix doesn't mean it's going to be much different from USA Network – at least in terms of what the streamer (and the WWE, we're assuming) won't allow to be streamed live. In this case, it's the middle finger – which was a perfect addition to building drama between Rollins and Punk and something the streamer tried desperately to block with a black screen (though the streamer's success seems to vary based on social media reactions. We didn't think much about it at the time, and it dawned on us earlier today. Thanks to Netflix, Meryl Streep is now officially more badass than Rollins and Punk – and Peacock might be more "Attitude Era" than Netflix – thanks to NBC's Saturday Night Live.

To kick off SNL's big 50th-anniversary celebration last month, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series held SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at NYC's Radio City Music Hall – with the event being live-streamed by Peacock. At one point during the concert event, SNL icons Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer reprised their roles as Altadena Middle School music teachers Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Cu. "We have pretty significant floaters right now, but it doesn't stop us from seeing so many middle fingers peppered in both the upper mezzanine and orchestra section," shared an in-character Ferrell at one point. "It's just unbelievably rude." Gasteyer added, "We're talking about you, Meryl Streep. We see you." The camera cut to Streep – sitting with her friend, Martin Short – who gave the duo the middle finger from her seat in the audience.

And guess what? We got to see it – and no one tried to dump out of it three minutes too late, either. Obviously, we're having a little fun, so need need to drop a 10000-word manifesto on why you can't compare the two (we won't read it anyway), but it is interesting to note that it shows how some fans are still holding onto the belief that the Netflix deal should bring a return to the "Attitude Era" of old. But that doesn't appear to be good for business...

