Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Zohran Mamdani Reacts to Cold Open, Ramy Youssef's Impression

NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani posted a video reaction to SNL's Cold Open from this past weekend and Ramy Youssef's impression of him.

Article Summary Zohran Mamdani shares his reaction video to SNL's Cold Open and Ramy Youssef's impression of him.

SNL returned from break with a strong Cold Open featuring NYC mayoral debate antics and sharp satire.

Miles Teller, Ramy Youssef, and Shane Gillis parody political rivals in a lively, laugh-filled skit.

Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, crashes the debate with classic SNL humor and surprises.

After a less-than-stellar effort heading into a one-weekend break, we were nervously curious to see what NBC's Saturday Night Live, host Miles Teller, and musical guest Brandi Carlile would have to offer this past weekend when it returned. Well, we're happy to report that SNL got itself back on track in a big way, setting the bar for the remainder of the season. And that started with the Cold Open, with Kenan Thompson's NY1 moderator serving as the debate ringmaster between Andrew Cuomo (Teller), Zohran Mamdani (Ramy Youssef), and Curtis Sliwa (Shane Gillis) – with introductory jokes about Cuomo's legal issues, Mamdani smiling about everything (and the other candidates murdering the pronunciation of his name), and Sliwa just rambling. We even got a look at Kam Patterson's Mayor Eric Adams – but no one wanted his endorsement.

While Cuomo and Mamdani were getting called out for their respective pandering, Gillis's Sliwa was a rambling mess in all of the right ways. Of course, Trump (James Austin Johnson) made an appearance to remind everyone that the NYC election was also very much about him – while getting some knife-twists in on all three (especially "handsy" Cuomo). Before donning a "Phantom of the Opera" mask and singing, Trump even pondered adding "NYC Mayor" to his resume before we were hit with "LIVE FROM NEW YORK! IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT!" With today being election day and a lot of folks across the country focused on NYC as we inch closer to the polls closing at 9 pm tonight, we've got a look at Mamdani reacting to the SNL sketch and getting a chance to briefly speak with Youssef after it wrapped:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!